12 new Covid-19 positive cases in Karnataka

Benglauru, March 28 (IANS) Karnataka recorded 12 new positive Covid-19 cases, raising the total to 76, an official said on Saturday.

‘Till date, 76 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed which includes three deaths and five discharges,’ said a health official.

The new cases surfaced between 5 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Karnataka’s 65th positive case is a 54-year-old woman from Uttara Kannada, wife of the 36th positive case, a 65-year-old man who travelled to Dubai and returned to India via Mumbai on March 18. He took a train back home.

The 65-year-old man’s 28-year-old daughter has tested positive as the 66th case. Similarly, his second daughter (23) also tested positive to emerge as the 67th case.

Next, a 21-year-old man from Bengaluru with travel history to London tested positive as the 68th case. He is the son of a positive case and returned to India on March 17.

A 23-year-old man from Hindupur in Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh, a contact of the 19th case, has tested positive as the 69th case.

The next case is a 31-year-old man from Chikkaballapura with travel history to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, who returned to India on March 14.

The other cases include a 70-year-old man from Chikkaballapura, a 32-year-old woman from the same place, a 38-year-old man from the same place, and an 18-year-old man from Hindupur, the 73rd case.

The state’s 74th case is a 63-year-old woman from the city with travel history to London. She returned to India on March 16.

Similarly, a 20-year-old man from Davangere, a cousin of the 42nd positive case, has tested positive as the 75th case.

The 42nd case was a 37-year-old woman from Chitradurga with travel history to Guyana, who returned to the city via Delhi on March 20.

Karnataka’s final case for Saturday is a 24-year-old man from Uttara Kannada, who is a contact of 35th case.

The 35th case was a 40-year-old Uttara Kannada district resident with travel history to Dubai, he returned to India on March 21.

All the new cases have been admitted to designated hospitals.

Meanwhile, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued a public notice to provide free food at Indira Canteens to daily wage workers and poor people between 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The state government also circulated a food helpline number — 155214 — for labourers.

–IANS

