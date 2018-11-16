12 students injured in Noida schoolbus accident

Noida, Nov 17 (IANS) At least 12 students were injured on Saturday in Noida when the schoolbus they were travelling hit a pillar in an underpass, police said.

Two students were said to be seriously injured and have been admitted to the Kailash Hospital.

The police said prima facie was that the bus hit a mound of concrete lying on the roadside at the Rajnigandha underpass in Sector-20 and the driver lost control and hit the pillar.

The bus belonged to the APJ school.

The driver Gagan Saran has received serious injuries and is being treated.

School authorities have blamed the Noida authorities for the construction material littered on the road for the mishap.

