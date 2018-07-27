120 kg of crystal meth worth $76 mn seized in Mexico

Mexico City, Aug 3 (IANS) The Federal Police of Mexico has seized a shipment containing 120 kg of methamphetamine worth $76 million, destined for Australia, at the Mexico City International Airport.

The National Security Commission (CNS) said that the cargo was found in the loading area for import and export goods at the airport on Thursday, Efe news reported.

According to the CNS, a hundred packages “made of carbon paper, aluminium and transparent plastic” were found with approximately 120 kg of a granulated white powder, which bears characteristics of methamphetamine.

The meth was hidden in computer equipment packages, which were destined for a suburb of Sydney, Australia.

–IANS

mag/