120 kg of raw chicken seized in Bengal’s Howrah

Kolkata, June 12 (IANS) Amid panic over carcass meat and rotten chicken selling rackets in the city, police on Tuesday seized more than 120 kg of raw chicken from a vehicle in West Bengal’s Howrah district.

The seizure happened in Howrah district’s Liluah after some locals stopped a van suspecting it of carrying rotten chicken and informed the police.

“A motor van coming from Bardhaman to Howrah was detained on the Kona Expressway near Liluah on Tuesday after the locals complained of stale smell coming from it. More than 120 kg of raw chicken has been seized from the van,” an officer from Liluah police station said.

The officer said the seized chicken has been handed over to Howrah municipality who would send it for testing to determine whether it was fresh or stale.

“The driver and the helper of the vehicle said they were asked to deliver the chicken to an address in Howrah. They were released after initial interrogation,” the officer added.

–IANS

