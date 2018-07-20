1,208 pilgrims leave for Amarnath Yatra

Jammu, July 23 (IANS) A new batch of 1,208 pilgrims left Jammu on Monday for the Kashmir Valley to perform the Amarnath Yatra, an official said.

They left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in an escorted convoy of 45 vehicles, as 435 pilgrims headed to Baltal base camp while 773 towards Pahalgam, he said.

This is the smallest batch of pilgrims to leave for the holy cave shrine since the Yatra started on June 28. To date, more than 2,40,000 pilgrims have performed the pilgrimage.

The 60-day-long yatra will end on August 26.

The Met has forecast rain along both the Baltal and Pahalgam treks on Monday.

