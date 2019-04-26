121 polling booths in Jharkhand managed by women

Ranchi, April 29 (IANS) Women power was on full display in Jharkhand during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls with 121 polling booths being managed by women on Monday.

Of the 6,072 polling booths in the fourth phase, 121 were exclusively managed by women.

“There were 46 all-women polling booths in Palamau, 33 in Chatra and 42 in Lohardaga. At these booths, all polling staff, security personnel and other officials were women,” an official said.

Jharkhand is voting for three Maoist-affected parliamentary seats, spread over six districts. More than 40 per cent of the booths are located in sensitive areas.

–IANS

ns/mag/pcj