122 new research projects selected: HRD Minister

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said that 122 new research projects had been selected, costing Rs 112 crore, under IMPRINT-II to strengthen research in higher education institutions.

“Out of 2,145 proposals, 122 best ones were selected for funding under IMPRINT-II, advancing cutting-edge level technology,” Javadekar said in a statement here.

Impacting Research, Innovation and Technology (IMPRINT) is a national initiative of the Ministry to address major engineering challenges relevant to the county through inclusive and sustainable translational research.

“of these 122 projects, 81 are sponsored by the industry… this industry-academic collaboration will bring excellence in research,” Javadekar said, adding that knowledge portal will be launched in October 2018 for monitoring the progress of research projects and dissemination of the findings.

The new projects selected are: 35 in Information and Communication Technology, 18 in Advanced Materials, 17 in Healthcare Technology, 12 in Energy Security, 11 in Security and Defence, nine in Sustainable Habitat, seven in Water Resource and River Systems, five in Environment and Climate, four each in Manufacturing and Nanotechnology.

Under IMPRINT-I, 142 approved projects are being implemented.

–IANS

sm/tsb/sed