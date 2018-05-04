128 school buses fined in Agra

Agra, May 5 (IANS) The Agra district authorities have penalised 128 school buses and issued an order to update security arrangements in a campaign to screen all vehicles transporting students to schools, officials said on Saturday.

On Friday, action was taken against 25 bus owners, after checking 65 vehicles. Of 327 buses, 128 were penalised.

The authorities have mounted the campaign after 13 school children were killed on April 26 in Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh after a speeding rammed into a school van at an unmanned rail crossing.

According to the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Anil Kumar, the campaign will continue till May 11 till all buses are properly screened for safety features. Most schools will close for summer vacations after May 15.

–IANS

