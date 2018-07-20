1,282 pilgrims leave for Amarnath Yatra

Jammu, July 24 (IANS) A small batch of 1,282 pilgrims on Tuesday left Jammu for the Kashmir Valley to perform the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, officials said.

The yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in an escorted convoy of 44 vehicles.

The batch includes yatris going to Baltal as well as the Pahalgam base camp, a police officer said.

To date, over 2,45,000 pilgrims have performed the yatra that started on June 28.

The yatra is scheduled to end on August 26 coinciding with Shravan Purnima festival.

An organisation of service providers for the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims has proposed that the yatra should be limited to 30 days in future. The organisation arranges free food and shelter for the pilgrims.

The organisation has said data collected during the last three years shows that more than 90 per cent pilgrims perform the yatra during this period.

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) headed by Jammu and Kashmir Governor N.N. Vohra has decided to seek public response on the proposal.

