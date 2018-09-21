12th Festival Of Hope to celebrate Swiss-India friendship

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) The 12th edition of the Festival of Hope will celebrate 70 years of Swiss-India friendship, says founder Shalini Vig Wadhwa.

The event, to be held on October 14 at the Siri Fort Auditorium here, will also celebrate the spirit and courage of cancer survivors, with 80 musicians performing live and a fashion show.

It will leverage the platform of art, fashion and music to create and spread awareness to prevent and detect early stages of cancer. The Foundation is supported by achievers from all walks of life, bringing together ‘Leaders of Hope’ who actively contribute by volunteering their time, money, and skills to make a difference, said a statement.

With a fundraiser for Kerala Flood relief and cancer affected children, this year the Foundation is supported by the world-famous Swiss Wind Orchestra Landwehr of Fribourg.

“This year’s theme will celebrate the 70 years of Swiss-India friendship. To commemorate the same, the Foundation has collaborated with the famous Swiss Wind Orchestra Landwehr of Fribourg. Around 80 musicians will perform on stage.

“A grand fashion show by ‘The Royals of India’ is also a part of this show, bringing together the heritage of both the countries. Eminent people will be seen walking the ramp for the Royals,” said Wadhwa.

It will be attended by Maharani Radhika Raje Gaekwad of Baroda, Mukut Rajya Lakshmi of Jaisalmer, Raja Syed Muzaffar Ali, Rani Meera Ali, Rajkumari Syeda Sama Ali, Kanwarani Kamini Singh of Seohara, Rajkumari Chandini Singh of Seohara and Nawab Kazim Ali Khan of Rampur.

“The funds raised through the endeavour supports the cost of treatment for the underprivileged, in addition to motivate them and their families to fight this battle with courage,” added Wadhwa.

