13 arrested for deadly Sri Lankan bombing

Colombo, April 22 (IANS) Sri Lankan Police on Monday confirmed that 13 people have been arrests so far for the deadly explosions that ripped through the island nation on Easter Sunday killing over 200 people, and injuring about 500 others.

Quoting the police AFP said an improvised bomb was made safe near Colombo airport earlier in the day.

There were chaotic scenes at Colombo airport as worried travellers who had just arrived in the country formed huge lines at the only taxi counter that was open, and watched a TV screen for updates.

The streets wore deserted look after the government imposed a nationwide curfew and curbed social media access to prevent “wrong information” from spreading, pictures on Twitter handles showed.

–IANS

