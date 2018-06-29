13 Bangladeshi immigrants arrested in UP

Lucknow, July 2 (IANS) Thirteen illegal immigrants from Bangladesh staying in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh were arrested on Monday, police said.

The immigrants were arrested from the Indiranagar locality in the slum area. An official told IANS that the arrested include five women, four youth and four children.

The arrest came following leads given by a Bangladeshi arrested on June 25 this year. He was masquerading as a seer.

An official said that they were being interrogated by the local intelligence unit (LIU) sleuths.

Circle Officer (CO) of Govardhan Jagveer Chauhan said the immigrants have already got their local identity cards like Aadhaar made and a probe is being initiated on how it was made possible.

A case has been filed against these 13 under relevant sections of the IPC, the official added.

–IANS

md/nir