13 elected unopposed to UP Legislative Council

Lucknow, April 19 (IANS) All 13 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council election were on Thursday declared elected unopposed.

The winners include 10 members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), one from its alliance partner Apna Dal (S) and one each from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP).

The BJP candidates who cruised through include Vijay Bahadur Pathak, Mahendra Singh, Vidya Sagar Sonkar, Mohsin Raza, Sarojini Agarwal, Ashok Kataria, Yashwant Singh, Ashok Dhawan, Jaiveer Singh and Buqqal Nawaab.

Apna Dal (S) chief Ashish Singh also won the election unopposed.

From the BSP, Bhim Rao Ambedkar — who could not make it to the Rajya Sabha as the BJP fielded an extra candidate and also got him through — has made it to the upper House of the state legislature.

SP’s state chief Naresh Uttam has also made it to the Legislative Council.

Thursday was the last date of withdrawal of names, and since their were only 13 candidates for the 13 seats, all were declared elected and handed over certificates. The BJP has increased its tally to 21 in the Legislative Council.

–IANS

md/nir