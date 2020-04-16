13 FIRs filed in Kashmir over misuse of social media (Ld)

Srinagar, April 16 (IANS) The Cyber Crime cell of J&K Police has warned anti-social elements of stern action for posting fake news, rumours and posts promoting terrorism, the police revealed, adding that so far 13 FIRs have been registered in Kashmir against such elements.

“13 FIRs for misuse of social media registered in Kashmir zone so far. Fake news promoters, rumour mongers and handles promoting terrorism are under watch. More action to follow,” Tahir Ashraf, SP, Kashmir Cyber Crime cell, tweeted on Thursday.

A press release issued by the Cyber Crime cell said, “The cyber police of Kashmir are monitoring all the profiles and the content uploaded by the users.

“We at cyber police station are also exploring the possibilities of invoking all the appropriate provisions of law available against such users. The anonymity of the profiles of users is of no defence and we can track them and bring them to face the law.

“Whenever any information with regard to misuse of social media is observed, prompt response/action is made by the cyber police station Kashmir zone. One of the examples is that on April 14, a fake news was uploaded on Facebook wherein a morphed picture of Lal Chowk Gantagar in Srinagar has been shown with a flag of Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

“Immediately an FIR was registered, and the accused were identified and arrested under the provisions of law.”

The press release also gives details of six other such offenders who were identified, booked and arrested for cyber crimes in Kashmir since January this year.

