13 killed as tractor falls in Telangana canal

Hyderabad, June 24 (IANS) At least 13 women agriculture workers were killed and 17 others injured when a tractor plunged into a canal in Telangana’s Yadadri district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred when the tractor, carrying the workers, fell in Musi canal near Veligonda.

According to the police, the tractor driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals. The death toll may rise as the condition of some of the injured is stated to be critical.

–IANS

ms/in/mr