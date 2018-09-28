13 killed in Afghan poll rally suicide bombing

Jalalabad (Afghanistan), Oct 2 (IANS) At least 13 people were killed and 30 others were wounded after a suicide bombing ripped through an election rally in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province on Tuesday, officials said.

The bombing occurred at parliamentary election candidate Abdul Nasir Mohmand’s rally in Kama district of Jalalabad city, the Afghan media reported.

Mohmand was wounded after the explosion, Xinhua news agency reported citing an Afghan official.

Provincial government spokesman Attaullah Khogyani confirmed the attack and said further details will be released after an ongoing investigation.

The electoral campaign for the October 20 Afghan parliamentary elections began last Friday across the country.

Around 2,691 candidates from 33 out of 34 provinces (excluding Ghazni) will run for the Parliament’s 249 seats.

More than 50 people, including seven election candidates, have been killed in election-related attacks across the country this year.

–IANS

soni/