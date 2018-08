Dhaka, Aug 25 (IANS) At least 13 people were killed in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a hauler in Bangladesh’s Natore district on Saturday.

A police official told Xinhua news agency that the road accident, which occurred at 4.20 p.m, also left two passengers critically injured.

The wounded were rushed to a hospital and the incident was under investigation.

–IANS

