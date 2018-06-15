13 kindergarten students injured in Himachal accident
Shimla, June 21 (IANS) At least 13 kindergarten students were injured on Thursday when their school bus skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district, police said.
The students, belonging to a private school in Sarkaghat area, were returning home from school when the driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a turn near Garli.
Five critically injured children were admitted to the Zonal hospital in Mandi, some 150 km from the state capital.
