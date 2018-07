New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) Thirteen stolen bikes were recovered after two vehicle thieves were arrested here, police said on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southeast, Chinmoy Biswal said that Santosh, 21, and Akash, 22 were arrested on Saturday evening from Okhla Mandi and Kalindi Kunj respectively and the stolen vehicles recovered based on information from them.

–IANS

