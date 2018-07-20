13 terrorists killed in Egypt

Cairo, July 25 (IANS) The Egyptian police have killed at least 13 terrorists during a shootout in Arish city in the restive North Sinai province, officials said.

Informed sources told Xinhua that police on Tuesday raided an under-construction house in a village in Arish where the 13 militants were holed up and eventually, the exchange of fire took place.

“The violent clashes killed 13 terrorists from the so-called Wilayat Sinai (Sinai state or province) group, the Egyptian arm of the Islamic State (IS) regional terrorist group,” a security source said.

The police found four machine guns, two shotguns, three explosive devices and ammunition in their possession.

Bordering Israel and the Palestinian Gaza Strip, North Sinai province has been the centre of terrorist attacks that killed hundreds of policemen and soldiers, as well as civilians, following the military ouster of former Islamist President Mohamed Morsi in July 2013 in response to mass protests.

