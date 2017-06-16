134 new parking spaces at Square One GO Bus Terminal

Metrolinx has completed improvements to the Square One Bus Terminal – including the opening of 134 new parking spaces – that will make it easier for customers to access the GO Transit network.

The upgraded terminal was completed in March 2016, and now features a new station building to better serve customers and meet growing demand. The building includes three GO service windows, accessible public washrooms and a climate-controlled waiting area.

These investments in public transit help residents of Mississauga as they travel for work, study or play. The province and Metrolinx are investing in and building modern, integrated transit infrastructure that keeps the people of Ontario moving, including projects like GO Regional Express Rail (RER), the Mississauga Transitway and the Hurontario light rail transit (LRT) line. – CINEWS