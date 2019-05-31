14 children among 40 rescued from tall merry-go-round in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, June 3 (IANS) In a daring operation, the Ahmedabad Fire Brigade here around Sunday midnight rescued as many as 40 people stuck in a tall merry-go-round at a fun fare.

Minutes after getting a call, the staff of the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services rushed to the west end of the Sabarmati Riverfront and brought down the people stuck in the tall ride.

The fire brigade used a 55-metre-tall snorkel. Those rescued included 14 children and eight women.

Fire brigade officials said they got a call from a person stuck in mid-air in the uppermost cubicle of the ride. The merry-go-round developed a technical snag when it was at its full pace.

–IANS

desai/kr