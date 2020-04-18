14 from HK opposition camp arrested over unlawful protests

Hong Kong, April 18 (IANS) Police in Hong Kong arrested at least 14 veterans from the pan-democratic bloc on Saturday over the holding of unlawful protests last year, it was reported.

The arrests were made over organising unlawful assemblies on August 18, October 1 and October 20, 2019, the South China Morning Post newspaper said in a report citing political sources as saying.

Officers also showed up at the home of media tycoon Jimmy Lai, but the Apple Daily founder was not in at the time.

Others arrested included former lawmakers Martin Lee Chu-ming, Albert Ho Chun-yan, Lee Cheuk-yan, “Long Hair” Leung Kwok- hung and Au Nok-hin, according to legal sources.

Also held were former lawmakers Yeung Sum, Sin Chung Kai, Cyd Ho Sau-lan, activists Raphael Wong Ho-ming, Figo-Chan Ho-wun and Avery Ng Man-yuen.

In February, Lai, Lee Cheuk-yan and Yeung Sum were charged for taking part in an unauthorised assembly on August 31, 2019 as part of the months-long protest movement sparked by the now-withdrawn extradition bill.

Since June 2019, Hong Kong has been gripped by often-violent clashes between anti-government protesters and police, sparked by a piece of extradition legislation which officials have since withdrawn.

–IANS

ksk/