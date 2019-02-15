14 guest houses in Karol Bagh shut for violating fire safety norms

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) The Delhi government has cancelled the Fire Safety Certificate issued to 14 more guest houses in Karol Bagh, after a fire tragedy in a hotel last week, taking the number of establishments being shut for violating safety norms to 71 in four days.

“On Saturday, inspections were carried out again by the (Fire Department) teams at 18 guest houses. Out of 18, the Fire Safety Certificate issued to 14 have been suspended with immediate effect,” G.C. Mishra, Director, Delhi Fire Services, informed Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain in the Action Taken Report.

The action comes within a week of a massive fire at a hotel in Karol Bagh which claimed 17 lives and injured many others.

“The Licensing Department, Delhi Police, and the Health Department, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, have been told to stop the running of the guest houses forthwith,” Mishra said.

Jain said the fire department will intensify its drive across the city to locate illegal constructions and hotels violating fire safety norms to prevent recurrence of any more tragedies.

“Fire safety certificates of 14 more hotels/guesthouses have been suspended after violations were found during inspections. A total of 71 NoCs have been suspended so far. We will not compromise with fire safety. Human lives are precious and their safety has to be given top priority,” Jain tweeted.

The department started inspecting the guest houses in the Karol Bagh area after the February 12 fire.

On Wednesday, the fire department inspected 23 hotels and 13 were found violating fire safety norms.

On Thursday, of the 22 hotels inspected, 17 were found violating safety rules.

On Friday, 35 hotels were inspected by the fire department and 28 were found violating fire safety norms.

A total of six teams have been formed to inspect the guest houses in Karol Bagh, a commercial-cum-residential area popular with tourists, Jain said.

The inspections shall continue, the Minister added.

