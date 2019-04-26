14 held in Haryana for gambling; Rs 13.75 lakh recovered

Chandigarh, April 29 (IANS) The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Haryana Police has arrested 14 persons under Gambling Act and recovered Rs 13.75 lakh as stake money from them, a police spokesperson said on Monday.

The racket was busted at a resort near Moriwala area in district Sirsa, the spokesperson said.

He said that after receiving a tip-off about the gambling activities, a team of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) conducted a raid at OHM Resort and nabbed 14 persons involved in gambling from two locations.

“The stake money of Rs 13.75 lakh was also seized by the police,” he said.

“While Rs 801,500 were recovered from a group of eight people, the other six persons were arrested with a stake money of Rs 573,500,” he added.

A case under Gambling Act was registered against them.

