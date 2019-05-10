14 lakh trees in Odidha damaged by cyclone Fani

Bhubaneswar, May 11 (IANS) A total of 14 lakh trees and eight lakh saplings were damaged as cyclone Fani devastated coastal Odisha, an official said on Saturday.

The Forest and Environment Department is the worst-affected in the cyclone as it sustained a Rs 537 crore loss, Secretary, Information and Public Relations, Sanjay Kumar Singh said.

“As per the preliminary reports, around nine lakh trees have been damaged inside sanctuaries while five lakh trees were damaged outside sanctuaries. Besides, eight lakh saplings worth Rs 39.50 crore were damaged in the cyclone,” he said.

Singh also said there was huge damage to the eco-tourism facilities, estimated at Rs 78 crore.

The Nandankanan zoological park, which also sustained damage, will, however, re-open for public from May 21.

The handloom and handicraft sector also affected by the cyclone that hit the Odisha coast on May 3.

As per the preliminary report, Rs 65.24 crore damage occurred to the handicraft sector and 71,000 artisans and 34 handicraft societies were affected, Singh said.

