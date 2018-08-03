14 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Aug 6 (IANS) Fourteen Maoist guerrillas were killed in a gun battle with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, police said on Monday.

The gun battle occurred when a joint team of Special Task Force of Chhattisgarh Police and the District Reserve Guard headed to Miltkatong area during August 5 night following information about the presence of the Maoists, a police officer told IANS.

The Maoists started firing at the security forces, said the officer, based on reports received at Raipur.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Deputy Inspector General M. Dinakaran confirmed the deaths and said CRPF personnel had been rushed to the area.

–IANS

rak/mr