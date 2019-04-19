142 candidates file nominations in Haryana so far

Chandigarh, April 22 (IANS) On the penultimate day of filing nominations in Haryana, 86 nominations were filed by 64 candidates on Monday, an official said.

This has taken the total number of those in the fray for the 10 Lok Sabha seats to 142, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Inder Jeet said.

Notable leaders who filed nomination papers on Monday included former Union Minister Kumari Selja from Ambala, sitting Deepinder Singh Hooda from Rohtak, former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal’s grandson Bhavya Bishnoi fron Hisar, former MP Avtar Singh Badana from Faridabad (all Congress), former MP Arvind Sharma from Rohtak and sitting MP Ramesh Chander Kaushik from Sonipat (all BJP) and sitting MP Charanjit Singh Rori from Sirsa(Indian National Lok Dal).

All 10 candidates of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have now filed their nomination papers, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said.

The last date for filing of nominations is Tuesday (April 23).

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who has been fielded by the Congress for the Sonipat Lok Sabha seat, will file his nomination papers on Tuesday.

Polling in all 10 seats in Haryana will be held on May 12. Multi-cornered contests are likely to be held on all 10 seats.

The main contest in the state is among the BJP, Congress, the INLD and the new alliance of Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

