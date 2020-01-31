15 arrested in connection with Jamia violence: Govt tells LS

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) The government on Tuesday told the Lok Sabha that the Delhi Police have registered three cases and arrested 15 persons in connection with the violence that broke out at Jamia Millia Islamia in December.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State (Home) Nityanand Rai said, “Till now, the government has not taken any decision to prepare the National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) at the national level.”

The opposition on Monday had staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha as BJP MP Parvesh Verma, who was recently banned by the EC as BJP’s star campaigner for Delhi polls for 96 hours, moved the motion of thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind’s address when the session kicked off.

Ruckus prevailed in the Lok Sabha as the opposition cornered the Modi government over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the firing incidents in Jamia and Shaheen Bagh in the Parliament.

The opposition MPs started chanting ‘goli maarna band karo, desh ko todna band karo’ as Minister of State (Finance) Anurag Thakur began addressing the House.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi accused the government of committing atrocities on students, while Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhry said the government is “mercilessly” killing the people of India. “Say no to CAA,” “save our democracy” and “save our Constitution” were the other slogans raised by the Opposition.

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Choudhary and Congress MP Manickam Tagore have given adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha over ‘environment of fear and intimidation’ in the country due to Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

