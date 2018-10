Istanbul, Oct 14 (IANS) At least 15 people were killed on Sunday when a truck carrying illegal immigrants overturned in western Turkey, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

The truck skidded off the road and plunged into a ditch in Izmir Province, Xinhua news agency quoted Anadolu as saying. It was not immediately clear where the illegal immigrants were heading.

–IANS

mr/