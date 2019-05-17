15 die in fire at Surat coaching centre

Surat, May 24 (IANS) At least 15 students were killed when a fire engulfed a coaching centre in Surat in Gujarat on Friday, police said.

Many others were still said to be trapped inside the four-storey building.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his anguish.

“Extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in Surat. My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Gujarat government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected,” he tweeted.

