15 injured in LPG cylinder blast in Delhi

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) At least 15 persons were injured after an LPG cylinder exploded in Gandhi Nagar area here on Thursday night.

According to a Fire Service Official, they received a call around 9.40 p.m. and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“We sent two fire engines to the spot. The fire was doused after sometime,” the officer said.

The incident occurred on the third floor of a building in Shankar Nagar where a small portion of a room was used as a makeshift kitchen. The gas cylinder kept there exploded.

Later, some people in the neighbourhood rushed in to save the inmates.

“They too sustained injuries along with the inmates. We haven’t ascertained the cause of the fire yet,” the official said.

–IANS

mg