15 people killed in Kuwait road accident

Kuwait City, April 2 (IANS) At least 15 people were killed, and two others injured in a road accident in Kuwait on Sunday, the Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) said.

The accident happened when two buses collided head-on on the Al-Artal road close to the seventh ring road near the Burgan oil field, the KFSD said, Xinhua reported.

Firefighters have rushed to the scene to rescue the injured, and one of them was taken by an ambulance and the other by air to hospital, the Kuwaiti authority added.

Meanwhile, Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) announced that the buses were transporting employees of contracting firms that work for the company when the accident occurred near the oil field.

KOC pointed out that medical emergency teams responded promptly to the accident, promising more details on the tragedy as they become available.

Seven victims were Indians, five Egyptians, and three Pakistanis. The two injured were an Indian and a Kuwaiti, the KOC said.

