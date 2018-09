Bhubaneswar, Sep 9 (IANS) At least 15 wagons of a goods train carrying alumina powder of Nalco derailed in Odisha’s Koraput district on Sunday, an official said.

The derailment at the Damanjodi station affected train traffic on the Koraput-Rayagada route, the East Coast Railway official said.

