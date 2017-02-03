15-year-old boy commits suicide in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) A 15-year-old boy hanged himself from a ceiling fan in Dwarka area of south west Delhi, after his father rebuked him for getting into a fight with some local boys, police said on Friday.

According to police, the deceased was found hanging from a fan by his father at around 9 a.m. in his room.

“The deceased was a student of class 10 and had a fight on Thursday evening with some local youths at his locality following which his father rebuked him,” a senior police officer said.

“The deceased was upset since then. His father, who works as a rickshaw puller, after reaching home did not find the teenager. When he knocked at his door, he did not get any response. He broke open the door and found the teenager hanging from a fan,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Surender Kumar told IANS.

No suicide note was found from the spot, Kumar said.

–IANS

sp/lok/bg