15,000 runners compete at int’l marathon in Lithuanian capital

Vilnius (Lithuania), Sep 9 (IANS) Over 15,000 runners from more than 45 countries competed at Vilnius Marathon 2018 here on Sunday.

Ukrainian runner Bogdan Semenovych finished the full marathon first in two hours, 24 minutes and 23 seconds, reports Xinhua news agency.

Lithuanian runner Valdas Dopolskas won the half marathon in one hour, seven minutes and 32 seconds .

Runners participate in six courses, including the full marathon (42.2km), half-marathon (21.1km), 10km run, family race (4.2km), the students “Challenge Run ” and interesting Kids Run, the organizers said on Sunday.

International runners came from China, Britain, Germany, USA, Russia, Italy, Latvia, Ukraine, Belarus and other countries and regions.

Starting from 1990, Vilnius International Marathon is held annually.

