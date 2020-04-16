16 nabbed in Gurugram for trying to escape in 2 ambulances

Gurugram, April 16 (IANS) After the extension of the nationwide lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic till May 3, people are coming up with new ideas to return to their native places.

In Gurugram, the district police have intercepted two ambulances carrying 16 persons heading for Bihar at the Badshahpur checkpost.

Gurugram ACP (crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said that the persons were posing as patients and their attendants and were also carrying fake prescriptions issued by of a private hospital.

“Those ambulances were heading towards Agra via Sohna, Palwal and Mathura. When they reached Badshahpur, the police deployed at the checkpost asked for valid documents for their movement. The group of people then presented prescriptions issued by the hospital,” Sangwan said.

“In a bid to verify their claim, when the cops dialled the phone numbers mentioned in the prescriptions, they turned out to be fake. The group of people inside the vehicles then broke down and admitted that they had chalked out a plan to reach their native places in Bihar,” Sangwan said.

On being questioned, the drivers of the vehicles admitted that they had charged Rs 7,000 from each passenger.

Those rounded up have been identified as Satyam Singh, Brajesh, Shivam, Ashok, Akhilesh Pandey, Prabhuraj, Om Prakash, Awadh Kishor, Prem Chand, Mahendra Ram, Sahib Yadav, Ajay, Ramayan Ram, Sanjay, Mohit, Kalu and Dharamveer.

“All of them have been booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act of Haryana,” Sangwan added.

–IANS

str/arm