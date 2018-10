Srinagar, Oct 6 (IANS) Sixteen soldiers were injured in a road accident on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said.

The Army vehicle turned turtle on the road in Kanipora village.

“The 16 soldiers belonging to the elite Para-Commando Force. Some have been shifted to an Army base hospital in Srinagar for treatment,” the police added.

–IANS

