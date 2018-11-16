16 students, driver of school bus hurt in Noida accident

Noida, Nov 17 (IANS) One of the 16 students who was injured after their school bus hit a pillar at the busy Rajnigandha Chowk underpass in Noida on Saturday morning, continues to be under observation at a private hospital, officials said.

The bus driver is also being treated for injuries.

The police said bus driver Gagan Saran lost control of the vehicle while it was heading towards the school around 8 a.m.

They said that 15 of 16 injured students were treated for minor injuries and allowed to go home.

Roshini, a student of class 11, sustained head injuries and was admitted to Kailash hospital.

A hospital official said in the evening that the girl is under observation and out of danger.

He said the driver sustained multiple injuries and a fracture in his right hand and right leg. “A lot of blood was lost due to injuries. He has been operated and put under observation in the ICU. His condition is stable,” the official said.

He said the bus conductor is also under observation in the ICU.

The police said the bus apparently hit a mound of concrete lying on the roadside at the Rajnigandha underpass and the driver lost control and hit the pillar. The bus belonged to the APJ School.

School authorities have blamed the Noida authorities for the construction material strewn on the road.

