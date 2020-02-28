1,681 recovered COVID-19 patients discharged on Chinese mainland

Beijing, March 6 (Xinhua) — A total of 1,681 patients of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were discharged from hospital after recovery till Thursday on the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

In total, 53,726 patients had been discharged from hospital by the end of Thursday, the commission said in its daily report.

By the end of Thursday, a total of 80,552 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 had been reported on the mainland, and 3,042 people had died of the disease, the Xinhua news agency reported.

