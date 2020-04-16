17 arrested for Moradabad attack on health workers

Moradabad (UP), April 16 (IANS) Seventeen persons, including seven women, have been arrested for pelting stones on an ambulance carrying a team of medical personnel and police.

The incident took place on Wednesday in Nawabpura area.

According to the Superintendent of Police, Amit Kumar Anand, a case has been registered under various sections of the IPC, Criminal Law Amendment Act and Epidemic Act. The FIR was registered at Nagphani police station.

The SP said that teams have been set up to nab other perpetrators involved in the incident.

Earlier on Wednesday, a mob tried to stop a medical team from taking a coronavirus-infected man into isolation. They hurled stones at an ambulance that left four injured. The incident took place in Nawabpura area. The injured persons include one doctor and three paramedics. A police vehicle was also damaged in the attack.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow said those behind the attack will face action under the National Security Act and the cost of damages to public property will be recovered from them.

“Attack on policemen, health workers and those involved in the sanitization campaign is an unpardonable crime, which is most condemnable,” he said.

Moradabad District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh said that the situation in the area has been brought under control.

–IANS

amita/rs/