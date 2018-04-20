17 dead after 2 dragon boats overturn

Beijing, April 22 (IANS) Seventeen people were confirmed dead after two dragon boats overturned on Saturday in China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, local authorities said.

The accident occurred when two dragon boats, 18 meters long with a capacity of 30 passengers each, overturned during a practice session on Taohuajiang River in Guilin, the regional capital.

About 60 people fell into the water, Xinhua reported.

Eight boats and over 200 people were dispatched to the rescue.

Authorities in Guilin said villagers in Dunmu Village organised the practice session without notifying police beforehand.

Two organisers have been detained.

