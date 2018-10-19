17 killed due to heavy rains in Nicaragua

Managua, Oct 23 (IANS) At least 17 people have died when trying to cross flooded rivers in Nicaragua in the last few days, said Vice President and presidential spokesperson Rosario Murillo.

“We’re still on red alert (maximum) although weather conditions have improved,” said Murillo in a statement published by official newspaper El 19 Digital on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Those killed had attempted to cross rivers and streams on foot, horse or bicycle, according to the statement.

Nicaragua is currently passing through its rainy season, which usually begins in May and ends in October. Heavy rains have caused floods and landslides in some areas of the country.

–IANS

mr/