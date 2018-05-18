17 killed in Afghanistan flooding

Mazar-e-Sharif (Afghanistan), May 19 (IANS) At least 17 people were killed and 23 others wounded after heavy torrential rains caused fresh flooding in two Afghan provinces, the authorities said on Saturday.

The seasonal disasters happened over the past 48 hours in Charhar Kint, Chimtal, Shulgara and Khulm districts of Balkh province, killing eight people including women and children, a police official told Xinhua news agency.

Hundreds of acres of land was washed away and several villages were seriously affected by the flooding in the province, said the official, adding security forces provided emergency aids for people in some affected areas.

Rain, strong winds and floodwaters continued to plague residents in Rustaq, Chal Farkhar and Worsaj districts of Takhar province, killing nine people and injuring 21 others, said Abdul Khalil Asir, provincial police spokesman.

The flooding also washed away up to 200 acres of farmlands in the province and closed highway extending to the neighbouring Kunduz province.

Heavy rains and flooding have killed 34 people and injured four others elsewhere in the country over the past 10 days, said the Afghan Natural Disaster Management Authority.

–IANS

soni/vm