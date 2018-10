Taipei, Oct 21 (IANS) At least 17 people were killed and over 100 injured when a train derailed near the Taiwanese capital on Sunday, railway officials said.

The high-speed Puyuma Express, which was carrying around 300 passengers, came off the tracks and overturned at around 4.50 p.m. local time in Yilan County, Efe news reported.–IANS

