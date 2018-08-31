’18 charging stations for e-vehicles inaugurated in Dwarka ‘

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) In a major step to combat pollution, a charging infrastructure having 18 charging stations was inaugurated on Thursday near Dwarka Metro station.

Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Anant G. Geete on Thursday inaugurated the charging infrastructure developed by Rajasthan Electronics and Instruments Ltd. (REIL) under department of heavy industry funds, the ministry said in a statement.

The minister said 400 e-rickshaws may be charged from these stations free of cost, adding if sponsors are ready then charging would remain free of cost.

According to ministry, REIL has already set up 45 charging stations in different cities and last week the minister had launched eight charging stations in the premises of Udyog Bhawan here.

Besides, ministry said the government was working on FAME-II Scheme having focus on mass and shared public transportation based on electric power train.

To enable wider adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles (xEVs) incentive was available under Phase 1 of ‘Demand Creation component’ of the scheme, ministry said.

Managing Director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Mangu Singh was also present on the occasion, it said.

