18 corona cases in Himachal, 4 more Jamaatis test positive

Shimla, April 7 (IANS) Four more members of the Tablighi Jamaat, who returned from the congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz in March, have tested positive for the coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh, taking their total number to 11.

A health official on Tuesday said with the four new cases, the total number of positive cases rose to 18. One patient has been discharged.

He said 11 swab samples of the Tablighi Jamaat members belonging to Chamba’s Tissa region were collected. Out of these four tested positive on Monday.

Making the law stringent to prevent the virus spread, the state has made a provision to book the corona patients for attempt to murder if they spit on someone.

“And in case any person gets infected thus and dies of COVID-19, a case of murder would be registered against the accused patient,” Director General of Police S.R. Mardi said.

He had warned that concealing such information, especially by members of the Tablighi Jamaat after return from Nizamuddin, would lead to a criminal case on attempt to murder or murder charge.

The state has also prohibited the sale and use of chewing gum for three months.

–IANS

vg/in