Beijing, April 24 (IANS) At least 18 people were killed and five others injured in a fire that broke out at a karaoke bar in China’s Guangdong province on Tuesday.

The fire was reported at around 12.30 a.m. in the bar in Qingyuan city, and was put out at 12.55 a.m., reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested a suspect who was allegedly responsible for the fire.

–IANS

