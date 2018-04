Accra, April 16 (IANS) Eighteen people have been killed and at least 70 others injured when a passenger bus collided with two other vehicles in Ghana, police said.

The bus was trying to overtake other vehicles at the time of the crash on Sunday, said Mohammed Tanko, assistant superintendent of Northern Regional Police, Xinhua news agency reported.

The crash occurred near Tamale, capital of the Northern Region.

–IANS

