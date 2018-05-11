18 killed in rain-related incidents in Pakistan

Islamabad, May 13 (IANS) At least 18 people were killed and 54 others injured in rain-related incidents in different areas of Pakistan’s northwestern region, the media and officials said.

Administrators in the country’s northwest Bajaur Agency said at least 10 people died and 20 others sustained injuries as hours-long heavy rains and storm caused havoc in different areas of the region bordering Afghanistan on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

An emergency has been declared in Bajaur and the Pakistan Army, the local administration and tribal people have launched rescue activities.

According to media reports, at least four women lost their lives and 12 others sustained wounds when their vehicle slipped due to heavy rain and hit a military truck in Lower Dir area of northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Two separate road accidents in different regions of northwest Swat district and Khyber Agency killed two persons and left 22 others injured in heavy rain and storm.

Two women lost their lives when the roof of their house collapsed in the northwest Mohmand Agency tribal region, the reports said.

